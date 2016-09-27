25 years after their approval, ‘no parking’ signs pop up in Londonderry

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Eric Wise —- A “no parking” sign has been placed along Hillcrest Drive in Londonderry Township.

Londonderry Township residents are wondering why “no parking” signs have bloomed, seemingly overnight, at locations in the township — 25 years after an ordinance was passed to authorize them.

Township supervisors passed an ordinance in 1991 that banned parking along 31 streets in the township, including 26 dead-ends or culs-de-sac.

“It’s been 25 years and now the signs are up,” said Steve Fulton, who questioned township supervisors Sept. 6 about the need to ban parking along Hillcrest Drive. He represented about 10 residents in attendance at the meeting with his remarks.

The supervisors responded to the residents’ concerns by agreeing to review the streets where parking is prohibited.

Fulton said the ban, which extends the entire length of Hillcrest Drive, will create a real problem when residents have several guests, especially on holidays, if they cannot have everyone park in their driveways.

“It hasn’t been an issue in 25 years,” he said.

Steve Letavic, township manager, said the reason for putting up the signs now was simple: “Our public works director looked at the ordinance and realized they should have been posted.”

Public works crews began posting the signs about a month ago, he said. He was unsure how many signs have been posted.

Supervisor Mel Hershey said it was done for emergency vehicles. He said in a township without public water, culs-de-sac must be kept clear so firetrucks and tanker trucks will be able to maneuver unobstructed.

Twenty-five years ago, Hershey said he advised the supervisors regarding fire safety in creating the ordinance. He said the township originally worked with residents to keep these areas open for emergency vehicles instead of posting signs.

Since years have passed since the ordinance was approved, Letavic said it is time the township study the situation to determine where parking should be limited.

“The board agreed to revisit this issue with the assistance of the zoning and codes officer, public works director and township engineer,” Letavic said. “The township will review all streets in the township with no parking regulations to determine appropriateness.”

The township did agree to temporarily remove signs from the street leading to the culs-de-sac (where the street widens to accommodate turn-arounds), while the issue was under review.

Affected areas

Areas affected by signage are Autumnwood Road, Cedar Avenue, Cola Road, Dogwood Lane, Elwood Lane, Geyers Church Road (both dead ends), Heather Avenue, Hickory Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Houser Road, Ivy Drive, Crepes Road, Laugher Road, Laurel Drive, Locust Lane, London Avenue, Maple Acres Road, Mill Road, Naegle Road, Oakview Circle, Old Farm Lane, Red Hill Drive, Reservoir Road, Sunset Avenue (both dead ends)